HUD: Service Coordinator Program Funding Will ‘Increase Stability in Housing’

The U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) has announced it would award $30 million in funds to 111 organizations—including public housing agencies, tribally designated Indian housing entities, resident associations and nonprofit organizations—for the hiring and maintenance of service coordinators. Officials say these grants will help to create more affordable housing for Americans and better conditions in communities.

HUD service coordinators assess the needs of residents of conventional public housing or Indian housing and coordinate available resources in the areas they serve.

The goal of service coordinators, according to HUD, is “to make progress towards economic and housing goals by removing educational, professional, and health-related barriers.”

The latest round of funding, known as the ROSS-SC awards, will support the creation of 135 service coordinator positions across the country and will also increase salary limits for existing service coordinators. Other tweaks to HUD’s service coordinator program include making direct services an eligible expense when there are service provider gaps. The awards and program changes, according to HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge, “can increase stability in housing, health and personal finance.”

Secretary Fudge explained that HUD service coordinators “encourage a holistic approach” to providing for the needs of public housing residents.

“These service coordinators will play an important role in supporting residents, particularly the growing demographic of the disabled and elderly, as they gain greater independence within their communities,” said Fudge.

For elderly or disabled public housing residents these services can also include the ability to age in place or remain living independently for as long as possible, according to HUD.

Housing agencies in Arkansas, Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia and Illinois received funds during this round of ROSS-SC awards. A full list of program awardees can be found at HUD.gov.