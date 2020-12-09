Orlans PC Expands into Pennsylvania & Florida

Orlans PC, a WBENC certified women-owned law firm, has announced the expansion of its default servicing practice to the states of Pennsylvania and Florida.

With the expansion of its geographic footprint, Orlans PC announced these leadership changes for its

team:

Michele Bradford will serve as Managing Attorney for Pennsylvania, bringing over 26 years of default servicing knowledge and litigation expertise to Orlans PC. Bradford began her law practice in mortgage foreclosure with Federman and Phelan, LLP in 1994. She managed the Pennsylvania practice as a Partner at Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones, LLP from 2001-2020. As a Managing Partner and member of the executive committee, she oversaw all aspects of the creditors’ rights and default litigation practice. Bradford is a member of the Philadelphia Foreclosure Steering Committee and has served on various industry panels and committees. She graduated from Vassar College and received her J.D. from Boston University School of Law.

Heather Griffiths will serve as Managing Attorney for Florida, bringing almost 10 years' experience managing firm administration and default servicing operations. She began her career as a Litigation Attorney and most recently managed the Florida operations for Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones, PLLC. Heather is a member of the Real Property, Probate, and Trust Law Division of the Florida Bar and is admitted to practice in all three Federal Bankruptcy Courts in Florida. She has been selected as a Super Lawyers Rising Star (Top Rated Real Estate Attorney Fort Lauderdale) for the past three years. Heather graduated from Maryville College and received her J.D. from Florida Coastal School of Law.

Julia Keys joins Orlans PC as Director of Client Services with over 20 years' legal default operations, attorney oversight, and client relations experience. Her collaboration efforts with law firm partners, mortgage servicers, and lending institutions have included performance strategy, regulatory compliance, process improvement, and loss mitigation resolution. Keys previously worked in vendor management at Ocwen Financial and most recently served as Director of Client Services for Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones, PLLC.

“Orlans is a performance partner that champions our clients’ success. We are honored and thrilled to bring our core values-driven, award-winning legal services to clients in these two additional states,” said President Alison Orlans. “We recognize that these are extraordinary times and have carefully considered expanding our firm for the future with a renewed sense of purpose. Our organization is committed to exceeding the expectations of our clients and the industry.”