Analyzing Trends in the Appraisal Space

The latest installment of MP5 features Chuck Mureddu, SVP/Chief Valuation and Compliance Officer at SWBC Lending discussing a range of topics in the appraisal marketplace, from client rebuttals to appraiser shortages, to bias in the industry, among others.

Mureddu has more than 30 years of combined mortgage lending experience, including appraisal management, institutional risk, loss mitigation, and whole loan exit and securitization strategies. As SVP/Chief Valuation and Compliance Officer for SWBC Lending Solutions, Chuck is responsible for all valuation policy and process, quality assurance, and regulatory compliance.

SWBC Lending Solutions provides a number of offerings for originators, loan servicers, hedge funds, and portfolio managers. Built as a result of the company’s collective experience in the valuation space, SWBC Lending Solutions has assembled a suite of products designed and process-engineered to meet the turnaround time and compliance needs of the financial industry. The company offers valuation services, verification services, title/lien products, and flood/disaster offerings among others.

“We been experiencing dramatic upward trends that have presented challenges for appraisers,” said Mureddu. “Not all markets are alike, and trends will most likely reveal that certain segments of the market are acting differently. For instance, large, high-priced homes may be dropping at a rate than more affordable homes. The appraisers’ analysis should look at both marco and microdata.”

See more of Mureddu’s perspective below, as shared with DS News Editor-in-Chief David Wharton: