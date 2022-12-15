FHFA Releases Q3 2022 UAD Aggregate Statistics

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has published its Q3 2022 data for the Uniform Appraisal Data (UAD) Aggregate Statistics Data File.

The UAD Aggregate Statistics Data File and Dashboards, which are the nation’s first publicly available dataset and tools for aggregate statistics on appraisal records, will be released quarterly moving forward.

The Uniform Appraisal Dataset (UAD) Aggregate Statistics Data File and Dashboards are the nation’s first publicly available datasets of aggregate statistics on appraisal records, giving the public new access to a broad set of data points and trends found in appraisal reports. Appraisal Aggregate statistics for Enterprise Single Family appraisals may be grouped by neighborhood characteristics, property characteristics and geographic levels (nati​onal, state plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) or Metropolitan Divisions, county, and tract).

The UAD Aggregate Statistics Data File is a resource for users capable of using statistical software to extract and analyze data. The UAD Aggregate Statistics Dashboards are for users of all types and are designed to provide user-friendly access through customized maps and charts. For optimal presentation of the dashboards, please set your computer or tablet resolution to 100 percent.

“Publishing transparent, aggregate data on appraisals provides useful information to the public and is a means to achieving the Agency's strategic goal of fostering housing finance markets that promote equitable access to affordable and sustainable housing,” said Director Sandra L. Thompson. “Today’s data release reinforces FHFA’s commitment to working with its stakeholders in bringing about a more equitable valuation system that deters appraisal bias in minority neighborhoods across the nation both in rural and metropolitan areas. We continue to evaluate ways to release new data in a way that does not compromise borrower privacy.”

FHFA also launched a new “Top 100 Metro Areas Dashboard". The Dashboards are visual “front ends” into the aggregate statistics, displaying the aggregate statistics through customized maps and charts. They provide the public with user-friendly visualizations and access to a broad set of data points and trends found in appraisal reports.

For more information on the UAD Aggregate Statistics Data File and Dashboards, click here.