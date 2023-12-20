Gen Z Migrated the Most in 2023

Gen Z, now aged between 11-26-years-old (this report only takes into account those 18-26), moved at rates far above national averages in 2023 according to HireAHelpers’ year-end report based on their internal data.

Coming into headlines more frequently nowadays, they seem to be more mobile as they come to age based on a litany of factors including workplace habits, home ownership ambitions, political views, and the use of remote work technology.

That has led Gen Z to be more mobile, even when facing less favorable economic conditions than previous generations, including poor housing affordability, high rent, and mounting student loan debt. This phenomenon is still occurring as record numbers of young adults are staying put and living with their parents or other family members.

When looking at the moving data, however, a different trend emerges. Despite making up just 12% of the population, Gen Z adults (aged 18 to 26) accounted for 17% of all moves that took place in America this year. This number is well above the national average of 8%.

By comparison, Millennials moved at a rate of 11%, Gen X (5%), and Boomers (3%).

Not only are Gen Z the most mobile generation, but they’re also the ones bucking the overall downward trend in moving. After a drop in 2020, which was likely caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more Gen Z adults have been moving each year. And they’re the only generation to do so.

The top 10 reasons Gen Z moved in 2023 include:

Establishing a new home (16.8%)

Wanted new or better housing (12.1%)

New job or job transfer (11.1%)

Cheaper housing (9.2%)

Relationship with unmarried partner (8%)

Attend/Leave college (7.9%)

Easier Commute (6.3%)

Wanted to own a home versus renting one (5.4%)

Wanted a better neighborhood (3.7%)

Change in marital status (3.5%)

So where Gen Zers mostly moving to? Data shows that their top destination was Texas, which welcomed 345,000 new Gen Z residents in 2023. However, the state with the greatest net gain of Gen Zers was West Virginia.

Many of these people fled states like Vermont, Alabama, Mississippi, New York, and California this year as California alone saw over 415,000 outbound moves by Gen Zers.

Click here to see the report in its entirety, including interactive maps and city level data.