FHFA Publishes Q3 Foreclosure Prevention and Refinance Report

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) today released its Q3 2022 Foreclosure Prevention and Refinance Report​. The report shows that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac completed 69,362 foreclosure prevention actions during the quarter, raising the total number of homeowners who have been helped to 6,660,364 since the start of conservatorships in September 2008.

The report also shows that some 53% of loan modifications completed in the second quarter reduced borrowers' monthly payments by more than 20%. The number of refinances decreased significantly amid rising mortgage rates from 444,850 in the second quarter to 194,189 in the third quarter.

The Enterprises’ serious delinquency rate declined from 0.79% to 0.68% at the end of the third quarter. This compares with 4.26% for FHA loans, 2.51% for Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, and 1.90% for all loans (industry average).

Other highlights from the report include:

Forbearance : As of September 30, 2022, there were 78,432 loans in forbearance, representing approximately 0.25% of the Enterprises single-family conventional book of business, down from 90,889 or 0.29% at the end of the second quarter of 2022. Approximately 4% of these loans have been on a forbearance plan for more than 12 months.

: As of September 30, 2022, there were 78,432 loans in forbearance, representing approximately 0.25% of the Enterprises single-family conventional book of business, down from 90,889 or 0.29% at the end of the second quarter of 2022. Approximately 4% of these loans have been on a forbearance plan for more than 12 months. Mortgage Performance : The 60+ days delinquency rate dropped from 0.92% at the end of Q2 to 0.83% at the end of Q3 of 2022. The delinquency rates remained slightly higher than pre-coronavirus rates due to the forbearance programs offered to borrowers affected by the pandemic.

: The 60+ days delinquency rate dropped from 0.92% at the end of Q2 to 0.83% at the end of Q3 of 2022. The delinquency rates remained slightly higher than pre-coronavirus rates due to the forbearance programs offered to borrowers affected by the pandemic. Foreclosures : The number of foreclosure starts decreased to 17,327 while third-party and foreclosure sales increased 3% to 3,566 in Q3.

: The number of foreclosure starts decreased to 17,327 while third-party and foreclosure sales increased 3% to 3,566 in Q3. ​Real Estate Owned (REO) Activity & Inventory: The Enterprises’ REO inventory increased 10% from 9,341 in Q2 to 10,251 in Q3 of 2022, as REO acquisitions outpaced property dispositions. The total number of property acquisitions increased 23% to 1,880, while dispositions decreased to 993 during the quarter.​

FHFA's quarterly foreclosure prevention and refinance reports include data on the Enterprises' mortgage performance, delinquencies, and active forbearance plans, as well as forfeiture actions and refinances by state.

The read the full report, including more data and methodology, click here.