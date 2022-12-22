Mortgage Delinquencies Top 3%, Foreclosure Starts Up 19% Month-Over-Month

Black Knight’s “first look” at November 2022 mortgage performance statistics revealed that prepayment activity dropped 15.6% to a rate of 0.4%, the lowest rate recorded in the history of the report.

Overall, the national delinquency rate rose 3.5% from October 2022 to a rate of 3.01%, mainly driven by a 31,000 file increase (or 3.9%) in 30-day delinquencies and a 25,000 file rise in 60-day delinquencies.

Looking specifically at Florida, the delinquency rate rose another 18 basis points in the month to 3.60% as the impact of Hurricane Ian on homeowners' ability to make mortgage payments continues.

Foreclosure proceedings were started on 4.3% of serious delinquencies, up from October, but 44% less than the rate seen in the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic. Active foreclosure inventory rose 5.3%, though 2022 volumes remain subdued after the record lows of 2021 due to widespread moratoriums and forbearance protections.

By the numbers:

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.01%

Month-over-month change : 3.46%

Year-over-year change : -16.18%

Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.37%

Month-over-month change : 5.29%

Year-over-year change : 46.60%

Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 23,400

Month-over-month change : 19.39%

Year-over-year change : 532.43%

Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 0.40%

Month-over-month change : -15.57%

Year-over-year change : -77.26%

Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 0.55%

Month-over-month change : -6.73%

Year-over-year change : 109.66%

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,612,000

Month-over-month change : 55,000

Year-over-year change : -294,000

Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 550,000

Month-over-month change : -1,000

Year-over-year change : -476,000

Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 196,000

Month-over-month change : 10,000

Year-over-year change : 64,000

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 1,808,000

Month-over-month change : 65,000

Year-over-year change : -231,000

Top five states by non-current percentage:

Mississippi : 6.70%

Louisiana : 6.08%

Oklahoma : 5.03 %

Alabama : 4.76 %

West Virginia : 4.66 %

Bottom five states by non-current percentage:

Oregon : 2.06 %

Colorado : 1.98 %

California : 1.90 %

Idaho : 1.79 %

Washington : 1.69 %

Top five states by 90+ days delinquent percentage:

Mississippi : 2.32%

Louisiana : 1.90%

Alabama : 1.62%

Arkansas : 1.53%

Oklahoma : 1.50%

Top five states by six-month change in non-current percentage:

Alaska : -20.97%

Hawaii : -8.34%

New York : -6.90%

New Hampshire : 1.28%

Maine : 3.04%

Bottom five States by six-month change in non-current percentage: