Fed Mortgage-Backed Securities Update: To Sell or Not?

Between December 19 and December 24, the Federal Reserve bought $825 million of agency mortgage-backed securities, compared to $1.806 billion purchased the previous week, Reuters reports.

None of the mortgages purchased in the week and guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae have been sold, after it sold $200 million the previous week, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The Fed has been using funds from principal payments on the agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, or MBS, it holds to reinvest in agency MBS since 2011.

About Author: Seth Welborn

Seth Welborn is a Reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Harding University, he has covered numerous topics across the real estate and default servicing industries. Additionally, he has written B2B marketing copy for Dallas-based companies such as AT&T. An East Texas Native, he also works part-time as a photographer.
