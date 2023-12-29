Home / Market Trends / Affordability / 2023 Recap: Hottest Rental Markets of the Year
Print This Post Print This Post

2023 Recap: Hottest Rental Markets of the Year

in Affordability, Daily Dose, Featured, Market Studies, Market Trends, Migration, News, Real Estate 20 hours ago 33 Views

V

About Author: Demetria Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for DS News and MReport magazines with more than eight years of writing experience. She has served as content coordinator and copy editor for the Los Angeles Daily News and the Orange County Register, in addition to 11 other Southern California publications. A former editor-in-chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington, she has covered events such as the Byron Nelson and Pac-12 Conferences, progressing into her freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Texas, Lester is an avid jazz lover and likes to read. She can be reached at [email protected].
DSNews.com copyright 2023 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Increasing Transparency in the Mortgage Process

Dean Kelker of SingleSource Property Solutions explains how the evolution of mobile technology and AI will greatly assist in furthering education on the front end and back end of the loan origination process.