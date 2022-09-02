Property Preservation Experts to Meet at Upcoming Five Star Conference

The 2022 Five Star Conference and Expo returns to the Hyatt Regency in Dallas, September 18-20. The Five Star Conference and Expo serves as the premier mortgage conference, attracting subject matter experts, hundreds of exhibitors, and thousands of professionals representing mortgage servicers, lenders, federal government agencies, financial services law firms, service providers, investors, and real estate organizations from across the nation.

As part of the event, Five Star will presents its Educational Labs, forums for attendees to gain insight from the industry’s top experts to take and implement into their own daily operations.

This year’s Property Management Lab will be held Monday, September 19 from 9:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. As diligent upkeep and maintenance of properties remains critical to the industry and in support of surrounding home values, this Lab will feature lender/servicers, field services companies, and government representatives gathering to discuss property management challenges, and work toward solutions to ensure top-quality service to continue combating urban blight.

This year’s Foreclosure Lab—hosted by Insight One and Guardian Asset Management, along with Lab Partner Aspen Grove—will be highlighted by the following:

9:00 a.m.-9:05 a.m. … Opening Remarks

On behalf of Lab Host, Insight One Solutions, Jodi Gaines will provide her opening remarks and set the stage for the Property Management Lab. A 33-year veteran to the mortgage industry, Gaines started her career as a humble claims clerk at Anchor Mortgage before rapidly ascending the management ranks to the position of AVP and Officer of North American Mortgage Company. In 2002, Gaines co-founded Claims Recovery Financial Services (CRFS), an investor and government claim services provider, at her kitchen table. She quickly grew CRFS to over 600 employees before joining Insight One in 2019. Gaines is an established advocate in the mortgage servicing industry and contributes through multiple trade and community organizations, including MBA’s FHA Claims Committee (co-chair), President of the Board of Directors for the New York MBA, and MBA’s Property Preservation and Government Loan Servicing committees.

9:05 a.m.-9:50 a.m. … No Business Like Home Business: Best Practices and Current Prop Pres Challenges

The property preservation sector is not immune from the rampant geopolitical shockwaves impacting every aspect of our economy, from inflation and supply chain challenges to staffing shortages and challenging fee/reimbursement structures. Join a panel of industry experts as they break down the headwinds property preservation is facing, and how to best navigate them as we steer toward 2023, with insight from:

Kellie Chambers of MSI

Michael Greenbaum of Safeguard Properties

David Lightfritz of Global Strategic

Chip Nolan of M&T Bank

Timika Scott of US Bank

9:50 a.m.-10:35 a.m. … Around the Nation: State & Local Updates

Property preservation experts delve into the challenges facing providers in states and municipalities around the country. This session will delve into weather and disaster-related impacts, issues related to vacant/abandoned properties, and legislation both in place and on the books. Learn what you need to know and where you need to know it from the following:

Rudy Casanova of Global Strategic

Brian Flaherty of Global Strategic

Brandon Kirkham of JGM Property Group Inc.

Jeff Schott of Earthvisionz

Elizabeth Squires of Safeguard Properties

10:35 a.m.-11:25 a.m. … Off the Books: Disposition Strategies

Industry experts break down topics related to disposition strategies, from auctions to backlogs, fix-and-flip, supply chain challenges, and impacts on the nation's insufficient affordable housing stock, featuring expert commentary from the following:

Baker Breedlove of MSI

Daren Blomquist of Auction.com

Thomas O'Connell of Planet Home Lending

Jacob Williamson of Fannie Mae

11:25 a.m.-11:30 a.m. … Closing Remarks

Jodi Gaines from Insight One Solutions returns to round out the Property Management Lab conversation, and touch upon the highlights of the day.

For more information or to register for the 2022 Five Star Conference, visit FiveStarConference.com.