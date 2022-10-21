HUD Names Beth Lynk Assistant Secretary of Public Affairs

The U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) has named Beth Lynk as its new Assistant Secretary of Public Affairs, sworn in by HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge.

Lynk brings a wealth of knowledge as a strategist and communications expert in campaigns, crisis communications, and strategic planning with experience working in civil rights, healthcare, government, political, non-profit, and corporate environments. She is a native of the District of Columbia, and a graduate of Northwestern University.

She most recently served as Senior Advisor to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator and previously as the CMS Director of the Office of Communications (OC). There, she drove campaign and communications strategy for the most successful Affordable Care Act Marketplace open enrollment period in history, resulting in more than 14.5 million signing up for health coverage and incorporated new health equity campaign strategies, including culturally competent messaging, as well as expanded outreach to five AANHPI languages for the first time.

Prior to joining CMS, Lynk served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), where she supported HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra in his first 100 days leading strategic communications for the HealthCare.Gov Special Enrollment Period, health equity, drug pricing, and the implementation of American Rescue Plan.

Prior to HHS, Lynk worked at The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, where she ran the Census Counts Campaign and developed a coordinated effort that brought together businesses, foundations, cities, faith leaders, and community-based organizations across a wide spectrum of advocacy to encourage communities the census has historically missed to be counted in the 2020 Census.

Lynk also served as Associate Director of Federal Communications for Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Planned Parenthood Action Fund, directing Planned Parenthood's communications around federal policy, congressional action, advocacy campaigns, and related litigation.