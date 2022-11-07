Ravi Shankar to Head Freddie Mac’s Single-Family Portfolio, Servicing

Ravi Shankar has returned to Freddie Mac as SVP and Head of Single-Family Portfolio and Servicing. Shankar brings more than three decades of experience managing multibillion-dollar finance, capital markets, portfolios, and mortgage trading operations to his new role.

As new Head of the Single-Family Portfolio and Servicing Division, Shankar will have broad responsibility over portfolio management, servicing and the operations and technology that support these activities. As a Head of the Division, he will play a significant role in supporting Freddie Mac’s mission of providing affordable and equitable housing.

A former Freddie Mac executive, Shankar is a member of the company’s Senior Operating Committee, reporting to Freddie Mac President Mike Hutchins.

Shankar’s previous tenure at Freddie Mac spanned 2013-2019. He served as SVP of Single-Family Portfolio Management from 2013-2016. He was Deputy Head of Investments and Capital Markets from 2016-2019, where he led a number of key company initiatives. Most recently, he held Senior Advisor positions at Boston Consulting Group and United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM).

“Ravi Shankar brings substantial experience to the company as a respected financial services leader, portfolio manager and Freddie Mac alum. I am pleased to welcome him back to the company,” said Hutchins. “I look forward to working with this talented executive as we continue to fulfill Freddie Mac’s important mission of making home possible.”

Prior to joining the GSE in 2013, Shankar spent seven years at JP Morgan Chase in a number of key roles, including CFO, Head of Capital Markets, and Portfolio Manager at Chase Home Finance.

Prior to that, he worked in various senior positions with Citigroup for 16 years.

Shankar holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Delhi, India.