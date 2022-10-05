Home / Daily Dose / James Curl Tapped as Xome’s New CTO
James Curl Tapped as Xome’s New CTO

Xome has appointed James Curl as SVP and CTO, bringing more than 15 years of experience leading technology and innovation teams at major organizations such as T-Mobile and Deloitte, where he oversaw large scale digital transformation initiatives. Curl will lead the Xome enterprise-wide technology team and initiatives to create and source transformative technology solutions that will continue to build upon the company’s strong foundation.

“We are thrilled to have James join the Xome team to continue growing our technology platforms and better serve both our customers and team members,” said Mike Rawls, CEO of Xome. “We are confident his wealth of experience and proven track record of leading teams will strengthen our technology solutions and further our culture of innovation.”

Prior to joining Xome, Curl served as VP of Enterprise and Emerging Technology at T-Mobile, where he led cross-functional teams of product managers and engineers to deliver market shaping technology products including T-Mobile’s consumer home internet. Curl also led the technology shared service functions at T-Mobile, including enterprise architecture, portfolio management and solution delivery.

Prior to his time at T-Mobile, Curl worked at Deloitte Consulting in the technology strategy and architecture service area, where he led major technology implementations for clients. Curl holds a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from Texas A&M University.

“I am excited to join Xome’s tech-forward and digitally focused team, and I look forward to supporting the company’s best-in-class auction platform as we continue to propel Xome to the forefront of the industry,” said Curl.

In June, Xome joined forces with the National Community Stabilization Trust (NCST) to expand access to affordable housing in the U.S. Through the program, eligible mission-driven buyers dedicated to creating more affordable housing will have exclusive first-look access to properties available for sale on Xome.com—helping them identify potential properties for revitalization while keeping the dream of homeownership alive for thousands of American families.

