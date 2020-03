Five Star Global’s media arm of DS News and MReport launched DS5: Inside the Industry, a video newscast format where we highlight economic and industry updates and profile executives and leaders.

The March 26 segment features Steve Bailey, COO for PennyMac; Mike Dubeck, President and CEO of Planet Financial Group; and Terry Smith, CEO of Rushmore Loan Management Services.

This inaugural broadcast is sponsored by Insight One Solutions.

DS5: Inside the Industry (No. 1) from Editor 5star on Vimeo.