GSEs Report 65k+ Foreclosure-Prevention Actions in May

Information released by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) covering May show a sum of 65,243 foreclosure prevention actions during the 31-day period, which brings the number of such actions taken by government-sponsored enterprises Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac since the FHFA's 2008 formation to almost 6 million (5,965,347).

The FHFA Foreclosure Prevention and Refinance report issued Thursday goes on to analyze the GSEs' mortgage loan performance over the course of the month, including an examination of delinquency, COVID-related forbearance, and refinance data.

The GSEs carried out 4,689 permanent loan modifications in May, making a total of 2,462,360 home-retention focused mortgage modifications since '08. Some 13% of those May modifications involved principal forbearance, and 63% featured extended-term alone.

In May, 41,832 borrowers received payment deferrals after completing a COVID-19 related forbearance plan, which is a 25% decrease from April's 55,970. And the number of forbearance plan starts decreased by 2% between April and May. The total number of Fannie and Freddie loans in forbearance decreased from 592,985 at the end of April to 540,421 at the end of May. About 1.8% of FHFA loans, in other words, remain in forbearance. About 60% of their delinquent loans are in forbearance plans.

The 30-59 day delinquency rate increased to .78% of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac-backed loans, while the serious delinquency rate decreased to 2.15% by the end of May.

As mortgage rates topped 3% in March and April, May's metrics showed decreased refinance volume. Three refinances in May were completed through the High LTV Refinance Option—a special refi program run by Fannie Mae for borrowers with very little equity who want to refinance during a period of low mortgage rates, which can help to make monthly mortgage payment more affordable. So far, the GSE has processed close to 200 of these types of refis. The Freddie Mac version is called the Enhanced Relief Refinance Mortgage Program, but, according to the report, that has yet to be utilized in any significant number.

About 28% of mortgagers refinanced into shorter term 15-year fixed rate mortgages in May as the difference between 15- and 30- year fixed rate mortgages steadily increased from the lows observed in late 2020 of 46 basis points to 70 basis points in April, FHFA reported.