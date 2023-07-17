Treliant Adds Compliance Expert Darcy Allen as Managing Director

Treliant has named Darcy Allen as Managing Director in the firm's Financial Crimes and Fraud Solutions practice. Allen’s appointment continues to expand Treliant's client services and their focus on preventing financial crimes while protecting their organizations' operational integrity.

Allen has more than 25 years of financial crimes compliance experience spanning government, consulting, banking, and retail. His career roles have included serving as an Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Compliance Officer at Capital One, Citibank, and Canada's Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre (FINTRAC), as well as a Senior Advisor at Promontory Financial Group.

"The costs of global financial crimes continue to mount in our industry: operational costs, reputational costs, and even opportunity costs have soared as companies divert resources and more focus is directed toward these unremitting risks," said John Arvanitis, Senior Managing Director of Treliant's Financial Crimes and Fraud Solutions practice. "Darcy's government, industry, advisory, and cross-border expertise offers our global clients a seasoned and comprehensive perspective on their efforts to de-escalate the risk of crime and money laundering on their organizations."

Allen most recently led a global team at Walmart responsible for overseeing the organizations AML and financial services compliance program. Darcy began his career with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), where he oversaw a national team of customs intelligence and investigative officers working with several government organizations, as part of the Integrated Proceeds of Crime (IPOC) joint force operation. In this role, he participated in creating the Canadian government's Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act and the establishment of FINTRAC.

"I've committed my career to tipping the scales against financial crime," Allen said. "I look forward to leveraging all I've done to help clients protect their organizations, from setting compliance strategy to streamlining risk management into day-to-day operations."

Founded in 2005, Treliant is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

Treliant recently partnered with the Five Star Institute on a webinar titled “Section 1071: Small Business Lender Impact & Implications.” Renee Huffaker, Chief Compliance Officer with Arvest Bank; along with Daniel Johnson, Sr., Managing Director, Fair & Responsible Banking with Treliant; and Ellen Rose, Managing Director, Regulatory Compliance, Mortgage, and Operations for Treliant, discussed Section 1071, a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) rule amending Regulation B to implement changes to ECOA made by Section 1071 of the Dodd-Frank Act, requiring financial institutions to collect and report data on small business loans. Congress enacted Section 1071 for the purpose of facilitating enforcement of fair lending laws; and enabling communities, governmental entities, and creditors to identify business and community development needs and opportunities for women-owned, minority-owned, and small businesses.

