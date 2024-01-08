Velocity Conference Set to Empower REO Professionals

From Wednesday-Friday, March 27-29, the Five Star Institute will present the second annual Velocity, a FORCE Conference, at the Grand Hyatt Nashville, located at 1000 Broadway in Nashville.

Tailored for professionals in REO and the adjacent markets, including agents and brokers, asset managers, property management, attorneys, and servicers, the Five Star Institute’s Velocity event will deliver lasting value to professionals seeking to excel in the industry.

The name "Velocity" emerged from the collective efforts and expertise of FORCE members wanting to share knowledge and strategies on building a business that has momentum and power. The event will feature seasoned leaders, who have not only successfully endured but have thrived in recent years, who will curate content and have assembled top-notch experts to empower attendees with the tools needed to propel their business forward.

The event will project what’s in store for the market in the coming years, offer new ways to strengthen the foundation of your business, and serve as an open forum to exchange ideas on REO adjacent revenue streams. The content delivered was designed to provide information for both veterans of the REO space and those new to the field. Velocity includes certification opportunities, six specialized classes, FORCE Connect, and one-and-a half days of panels, table talks, and learning labs.

Beyond receiving tools to advance your business at Velocity, you will acquire transferrable skills that not only enhance versatility but also contribute to expanding your market share. Each market cycle is different and brings new challenges and opportunities that you need to prepare for, and this next one will be no exception.

Moreover, recognizing that work in the REO industry thrives on collaboration, the Five Star Institute is excited to introduce REO Community, an interactive game that will be played during the conference that seamlessly combines networking and learning, offering participants tangible rewards, bragging rights, and fun!

The host venue, the Grand Hyatt Nashville, a downtown Nashville upscale retreat, is located within walking distance of The Gulch and Midtown. This Broadway hotel features one of the highest outdoor rooftop bars in Music City, a rooftop pool, a spa, and seven food and beverage experiences.

In terms of education, Velocity will be packed with a number of options and networking for all, including:

Broker Master Class

REO Certification Course

Commercial REO

How to Get and Keep HUD Listings

General Sessions

Welcome Reception

Table Talks & Networking

And much more!

Click here to view the preliminary Agenda for Velocity 2024.

For more information or to register for Velocity 2024, click here.