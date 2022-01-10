Ravi Mallela Named EVP and CFO of NMI Holdings

NMI Holdings Inc., the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, has appointed Ravi Mallela as EVP and CFO. Mallela succeeds Adam Pollitzer who, as previously announced, will assume responsibility as NMI President and CEO.

Mallela previously served as EVP, CFO and Treasurer of First Hawaiian Inc., a publicly traded bank holding company. He has broad experience leading financial reporting, planning and analysis, investor relations, corporate development, tax, and treasury functions.

Earlier in his career, he served as SVP, Head of Finance and Treasury for First Republic Bank, and has held senior management positions with Bank of Montreal and Wells Fargo.

“We are delighted that Ravi is joining our exceptional team at National MI,” said Pollitzer. “He is a talented executive who brings a wealth of experience and proven track record as a senior finance leader. I look forward to working closely with him and the rest of our management team as we lead with impact for our customers, community and employees, and execute on our growth and capital strategies to deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

NMI Holdings was recently named to Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2021, ranking 35th on the list. Fortune’s list ranks the top-performing publicly traded companies in revenues, profits and stock returns over the three-year period ending on or before April 30, 2021. The company was also named to the Fortune list of 100 Fastest-Growing companies in 2020.

In Fortune’s analysis, NMI Holdings delivered annualized revenue growth of 32%, and earnings per share (EPS) growth of 63% through the three-year period ending March 31, 2021. The company ranked ninth on Fortune’s Fastest-Growing list in the Diversified Financial Services category.