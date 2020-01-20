Home / Daily Dose / Laudan Closing Property Preservation Business, Shifting Focus to Inspections
Print This Post Print This Post

Laudan Closing Property Preservation Business, Shifting Focus to Inspections

in Daily Dose, Featured, Journal, News, REO 10 hours ago 105 Views

Laudan Properties announced Monday that it will be closing its property preservation business, effective January 20, and shifting its focus onto its property inspection division, Laudan Inspection Services (LIS). Laudan initially divided its property preservation sector from its inspections business in September 2019, then announcing the formation of Laudan Inspection Services.

Brian Potasiewicz, SVP & General Manager of Laudan Properties and LIS, told DS News exclusively, “Laudan Inspection Services has seen considerable growth through 2019. We made the decision to focus on that growth through 2020 by stepping back from preservation and REO work. We’re excited about our new focus and looking forward to a lucrative future for Laudan Inspection Services.”

As Laudan now repositions itself for future growth, Donn Wodicka, LIS Field Director, said in a statement, "LIS continues to achieve great things as there is a strong interest for on-time, high-quality inspections. We are willing to develop customized inspection products to meet our customers' specific needs and that sets us apart."

Laudan Properties was originally founded in 2008, by entrepreneur Kevin Weidinger, starting as a single-state provider and then expanding to a national footprint over the intervening years. The company's inspection services side offers bankruptcy inspections, borrower interviews, foreclosure & occupancy inspections, insurance loss inspections, natural disaster inspections, quality control inspections, rush service sale date inspections, and other services.

Tagged with:

About Author: David Wharton

David Wharton, Managing Editor at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has over 15 years of experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. Wharton and his family currently reside in Arlington, Texas. He can be reached at David.Wharton@theMReport.com.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

LERETA Taps New SVP, Tax Operations

As SVP, Michael Whiting is responsible for continuing to enhance the technical innovation and client engagement of LERETA’s tax, oil and gas and trust business.

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF DS NEWS

Featuring daily updates on foreclosure, REO, and the secondary market, DS News has the timely and relevant content you need to stay at the top of your game. Get each day’s most important default servicing news and market information delivered directly to your inbox, complimentary, when you subscribe.