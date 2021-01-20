Home / Daily Dose / A Look at the Potential Foreclosure Wave of 2021
A Look at the Potential Foreclosure Wave of 2021

DS5 logoThis week, DS5 Inside the Industry featured an interview with Rick Sharga, EVP at RealtyTrac, a foreclosure data company, where he is responsible for developing and executing a strategic marketing plan to optimize growth and drive business development.

Sharga discusses the potential 2021 foreclosure wave. He points out that the current recession is atypical.

"I don't believe there is much chance at all that we will see the foreclosure volume that we saw during the Great Recession," he tells DS News.

"The forbearance programs are going to last until at least March 2021, so we have time to figure some things out."

View the following video for his detailed explanation plus more highlights from the week's news.

