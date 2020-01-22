The Industry Pulse: Updates on New Hires and Partnerships

LERETA, LLC, a provider of real estate tax and flood services for mortgage servicers nationwide, has tapped Michael Whiting as SVP of tax operations in its Dallas office. Whiting is responsible for continuing to enhance the technical innovation and client engagement of LERETA’s tax, oil and gas and trust business.

“Michael has the industry experience and leadership background that will help this line of business and the company as a whole,” said Jim Micali, COO. “We are happy to have him join us and look forward to his contribution.”

“I am honored to join a company that is proven to be an industry disrupter regarding its exceptional level of service and use of technology,” Whiting said. “This prestigious team of professionals has set the bar high, and I am excited to share my knowledge to further bolster LERETA’s name and reputation in the industry as a top service provider.”

_____

Effective January 1 the LOGS Network affiliated law firms of Shapiro, Van Ess & Sherman (Arizona); Shapiro, Van Ess, Sherman & Marth (California); and Shapiro & Sutherland (Oregon and Washington) merged and became part of an expanded Janeway Law Firm footprint. The Janeway-LOGS partnership now consists of Janeway Law Firm, P.C., a certified woman-owned law firm serving Colorado since 2004 and affiliated with the LOGS Network since 2013; and Janeway Law Firm, LLC, serving Arizona, California, Oregon, and Washington. “As a woman-owned law firm, we are excited about this expansion and our growing opportunity to serve our clients across multiple states,” said Lynn Janeway, Esq., Managing Shareholder of Janeway Law Firm, P.C. (Colorado) and Managing Member of Janeway Law Firm, LLC (Arizona, California, Oregon, and Washington). “With this merger, Lynn’s firm becomes one of the largest woman-owned law firms in the industry and her long career, both as an attorney and businesswoman, is a key differentiator of LOGS’ western states strategy,” said LOGS founder Gerald M. Shapiro, Esq. Shapiro continued, “We are grateful for the foundation of our legacy firms in these states, and LOGS is especially excited about the opportunity to expand the footprint of a woman-owned firm in the region under Lynn’s leadership.”

_____

Rentec Direct has partnered with The Closing Docs, an automated income verification company, to expedite and enhance the tenant screening process for landlords and property managers. By incorporating this solution from The Closing Docs, Rentec Direct users can now easily order automated income verification reports during the tenant screening process.

“As a landlord myself, I understand the importance of carefully screening tenants and using a variety of information to make an informed decision,” said Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct. “Traditional methods of verifying income can be slow, error-prone, and cost you a lot of time. With automated income verification, landlords can quickly generate an easy-to-read report to help streamline the tenant screening process.”

“Instead of asking property managers to interpret disparate data or chase down applicants for info, a couple clicks in the Rentec Direct workflow provide instant access to better information,” said Mark Fiebig, Founder of The Closing Docs. “We’re thrilled to support the best in the business. Together, we’re shortening marketing time and reducing risk.“