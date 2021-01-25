Home / Daily Dose / GSE-Treasury Agreement Revisions and Implications
Print This Post Print This Post

GSE-Treasury Agreement Revisions and Implications

in Daily Dose, Featured, News 1 day ago 267 Views

FannieFreddieThe Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement (PSPA) is an integral part of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's government conservatorship. A recent article from Don Layton, former Freddie Mac CEO and Senior Industry Fellow at Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies, summarizes the meaning and outlines multiple implications of recent changes to this binding legal agreement between the GSEs and Treasury.

By way of the PSPA, Treasury promised to invest in Fannie and Freddie's equity up to very large amounts to minimize the likelihood of the GSEs ever having negative net worth, which effectively has restored market confidence in the enterprises. Significant changes were expected as new leadership entered the U.S. government. Layton points to an article, from Compass Point Research & Trading, written by Isaac Boltansky, which provides what he considers a fair analysis of the changes. Then Layton proceeds to, in his words, "provide strategic understanding about the changes, i.e. what are the real policy impacts that readers should know about?"

Taking into consideration the varying viewpoints of FHFA Director Mark Calabria, who he says was pushing for extensive changes, and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, who had not been particularly vocal about his GSE policy objectives, Layton has come up with 10 policy-level conclusions to draw from the PSPA revisions.

"Listed last, based upon the cumulative impact of the changes, is how much regulatory and executive power is being moved to Treasury from the FHFA in the long run, a potentially impactful change which I have not seen commented upon in the media to date," Layton notes.

He begins his list with what he says is the only significantly impactful action taken in the revisions. "The rest," he says, "are secondary by comparison." This is the change that will allow the GSEs to continue to retain earnings well beyond the limit set in September 2019 of $25 billion for Fannie Mae and $20 billion for Freddie Mac, which each is expected to reach sometime this year.

"It was never clear why those limits were set in the first place, but eliminating them is good news—and supported widely across the political spectrum, as it will make future actions with respect to the GSEs easier, no matter what path forward is taken. If earnings retention had started years earlier, it would have been even better."

On his blog at jchs.harvard.edu, Layton outlines the remainder of his conclusions about the PSPA revisions.

Finally, he noted, "when passions cool about GSE reform in future years, it is my belief the whole process and content of these revisions will be regarded rather poorly."

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media and Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning News, among others.
DSNews.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

The Week Ahead: Lawyers Navigate the Eviction Process

This Thursday, Legal League 100 and Stern & Eisenberg will host a webinar for professionals who are navigating COVID-related eviction proceedings. Here is what else is happening in The Week Ahead.

Your Daily Dose of DS News

Get the news you need, when you need it. Subscribe to the Daily Dose of DS News to receive each day’s most important default servicing news and market information, absolutely free of charge.