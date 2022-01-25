American Advisors Group Name Ed Robinson President and COO

American Advisors Group (AAG), has named Ed Robinson as their new President and COO. The move is the latest phase in a series of high-profile leadership acquisitions as part of AAG's 2022 growth and expansion plan.

Robinson, a tenured mortgage industry executive and U.S. Army veteran, will be responsible for day-to-day operations of AAG, including managing Profit and Loss, along with key initiatives focused on expanding and optimizing the consumer experience.

"I'm excited to join AAG because of our shared mission and values, and our passion to delight customers," said Robinson. "I'm eager to help AAG grow efficiently and effectively while continuing to make AAG a great place to work that always puts our customers first."

He brings more than 30 years of combined professional and military leadership experience, most recently serving as COO of Genesis Financial Solutions. Robinson also served as Senior VP of Real Estate and Mortgage at USAA, Head of Mortgage at Fifth Third Bank, Senior VP of Servicing Operations at PHH Corporation, and VP of Operations at Genworth US Mortgage Insurance (formerly known as GE Financial Assurance). Robinson joined AAG in August 2021 as Acting President & COO.

"Ed is a purpose-driven leader with deep mortgage industry experience who brings a fresh perspective that will help take AAG to the next level," said AAG Founder and CEO Reza Jahangiri. "Ed's commitment to taking care of our customers and driving operational excellence make him a perfect fit for the AAG culture."

Robinson earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Temple University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He served 17 years in the U.S. Army, as a Team Leader and Operator in the Special Operations Unit.