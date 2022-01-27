Fannie Mae Named ‘Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality’

Fannie Mae announced it has been recognized as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, receiving a perfect score of 100 on its 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the eighth consecutive year.

The CEI rates more than 1,000 companies on detailed criteria under four central pillars: non-discrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility.

“Being recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation underscores Fannie Mae's commitment to diversity and inclusion,” said Fannie Mae CEO Hugh R. Frater. “Our diverse workforce and inclusive practices are foundational to who we are. They are a fundamental source of our corporate strength and our business competitiveness.”

Fannie Mae’s Office of Minority and Women Inclusion has advanced the company’s longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace and industry. Ongoing internal and external initiatives include:

Attracting, engaging, and retaining a diverse workforce.

Providing diversity and inclusion oversight, programming, engagement, strategic planning, metrics, and reporting.

Influencing and affecting corporate policies, practices, programs, and solutions to advance systemic racial equity within the housing industry.

Offering inclusive benefits such as childcare, adoption, and bonding leave, as well as a Surrogacy Assistance Program

Promoting equal opportunities for employees and diverse suppliers, vendors, and business partners, as outlined in the company’s Equal Opportunity in Employment and Contracting Statement.

Sponsoring the Future Housing Leaders program, which connects college students with diverse backgrounds to paid internship and entry-level job opportunities in the housing industry offered by top employers who are actively engaged in promoting diversity in their workforce.

Partnering with Year Up , which provides young adults of all backgrounds opportunities to gain the skills, experiences, and support that will empower them to reach their potential through careers and higher education.

Fostering diversity in the appraiser workforce through the Appraiser Diversity Initiative , which is designed to attract new entrants to the residential appraisal field and overcome barriers to entry, such as education, training, and experience requirements.

Supporting employee resource groups assist and encourage professional development, cultural, and community service; while giving employees of all backgrounds and interests a chance to connect, learn, and grow—helping further the company’s mission and business objectives.

To download the full 2022 CEI report, click here.