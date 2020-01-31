The Week Ahead: Insight Into Mortgage Performance

On Monday, Black Knight will be releasing its latest Mortgage Monitor report, featuring mortgage price and performance data from December 2019. According to Black Knight’s First Look at December 2019 data, Southern states including Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, and Arkansas held some of the largest volumes of non-current loans in the country. As of December 2019, Mississippi holds the highest volume at 9.99%, though this is a month-over-month decline from November’s 10.44%, and a 0.93% decline year-over-year.

All top five states in non-current percentages have seen marked declines over the year, with the biggest decline in Louisiana, where the non-current percentage fell by 6.81% from December 2018.

The lowest non-current percentages, meanwhile, remain concentrated on and around the East Coast, with Colorado still holding the lowest rate at 1.74%, down from November’s rate of 1.81%. Behind Colorado falls Washington (1.77%), Oregon (1.84%), Idaho (1.91%), and California (2.01%).

As non-current loans have fallen across the country, default notices, scheduled auctions and bank repossessions as foreclosure filings fell too. According to the Year-End 2019 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report from ATTOM Data Solutions, foreclosure actions were down 21% from 2018 and down 83% from a peak of nearly 2.9 million in 2010.

