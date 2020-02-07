OCC Testing Financial Institution Risk and Capital

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) released economic and financial market scenarios for use in the upcoming stress tests for covered institutions.

The supervisory scenarios include baseline and severely adverse scenarios, as described in the OCC’s final rule that implements stress test requirements of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010.

The Dodd-Frank Act requires certain financial companies, including certain national banks and federal savings associations, to conduct annual stress tests. The OCC’s stress test rule states that the OCC will provide scenarios to covered institutions by February 15 of each year.

Covered institutions are required to use the scenarios to conduct annual stress tests. The results of the company-run stress tests provide the OCC with forward-looking information used in bank supervision and will assist the agency in assessing the company’s risk profile and capital adequacy.

The supervisory scenarios include baseline and severely adverse scenarios, as described in the OCC’s final rule that implements stress test requirements of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010.

Covered institutions are required to use the scenarios to conduct annual stress tests. The results of the company-run stress tests provide the OCC with forward-looking information used in bank supervision and will assist the agency in assessing the company’s risk profile and capital adequacy.

"The results of the company-run stress tests provide the OCC with forward-looking information used in bank supervision and will assist the agency in assessing the company's risk profile and capital adequacy," the OCC said in a statement. "The objective of the annual company-run stress test is to ensure that institutions have robust, forward-looking capital planning processes that account for their unique risks, and to help ensure that institutions have sufficient capital to continue operations throughout times of economic and financial stress."

The 2020 scenario and background information can be found on the OCC’s stress test website. The final policy statement on the development and distribution of the scenarios was issued on October 28, 2013, in the Federal Register.