Upcoming Event Features Experts in Single-Family Rental Investing  

Jeffrey Tesch

Five Star Institute is proud to announce Jeffrey Tesch, CEO of RCN Capital, as moderator for its 2021 Single-Family Rental Summit (SFRS), taking place Wednesday, May 12 at Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas. Tesch—who is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of RCN Capital LLC and who has personally overseen more than $2 billion in originations since the company’s inception—says he is "pleased and honored" to be moderating the in-person event. RCN Capital will also be the event’s Host Sponsor.  

"Five Star has positioned itself as a national leader in education for SFR and I look forward to being part of this event as it will have such a tremendous impact on the space," Tesch said. "We anticipate an amazing number of leaders in the space to provide insight into where this booming industry is headed as well as networking opportunities that are second to none." 

The interest in SFR has been increasing since recovery from the Great Recession, and recent reports reveal that the pandemic has ignited Americans' desire for larger living spaces and thus sparked a new level of "zest" for this sector of real estate.   

The SFRS agenda includes discussions on technology, regional market analysis, understanding the cost-benefit behind buying properties, property management strategies, financing, and how investors can scale single-family business, to name a few.  

Five Star Global Chairman Ed Delgado says that Teschalong with other subject-matter expertswill offer attendees valuable insight 

"I am delighted to be working with Jeff Tesh, on the development and presentation of the 2021 SFRS," Delgado said. "Jeff's commentary regarding emerging opportunities in the SFR marketplace will provide attendees with keen insights and perspectives, all designed to develop or expand portfolios. Five Star is fortunate to have him centerstage" 

More information about the agenda, registration, and other event details are available here.  

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media and Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning News, among others.
