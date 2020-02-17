Home / Daily Dose / Mississippi Homes at Risk of Flood Damage
Print This Post Print This Post

Mississippi Homes at Risk of Flood Damage

in Daily Dose, Featured, Loss Mitigation, News 22 hours ago 174 Views

floodingThe Pearl River in Mississippi is set to overflow, putting hundreds at risk, CNN reports. As of Sunday morning, the river, east of downtown Jackson, hit 36.38 feet, and is expected to 38 feet by Monday. Law enforcement officers went door to door urging at least 510 people to leave their homes on Sunday, Governor Tate Reeves said.

"We don't want to lose anyone as we respond to what is expected to be historic flood levels," the governor said.

Authorities are expecting a "historic, unprecedented flood" that the city has not seen in more than 30 years, Reeves said.

It will likely take several days for the flood waters to recede, according to emergency officials. According to preliminary reports, 200 homes have been damaged by flood waters, and Governor Reeves states that 2,500 structures, including 1,000 homes, are expected to flood.

"We are not out of the woods yet. We are seeing some positive news and positive results from last 24 hours, but there is more water coming into the river and into downtown Jackson," Reeves said.

Flood including the Pearl RIver flood can have lasting impacts on delinquencies, as natural disaster risk rises. According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there have been at least 14 events with losses exceeding $1 billion in the United States alone. CoreLogic’s report analyzed the economic impact of these conditions, including the rise of defaults in the years following major storms.

According to CoreLogic, after 2017’s trio of hurricanes—Harvey, Irma, and Maria—serious delinquency rates on home mortgages tripled in the Houston and Cape Coral, Florida, metro areas and quadrupled in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“Based on CoreLogic research, communities affected by wildfires, hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, earthquakes and other natural disasters in 2019 will likely experience an increase in mortgage delinquencies and shelter costs, and it can take more than 12 months for mortgage delinquency rates to normalize—and even longer for homes to be repaired or rebuilt,” the report said.

Tagged with:

About Author: Seth Welborn

Seth Welborn is a Reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Harding University, he has covered numerous topics across the real estate and default servicing industries. Additionally, he has written B2B marketing copy for Dallas-based companies such as AT&T. An East Texas Native, he also works part-time as a photographer.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

The Week Ahead: FOMC Releases Minutes

Also on The Week Ahead, are reports from the U.S. Census Bureau on housing starts and permits, existing home sales, and findings from the latest homebuilders index.

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF DS NEWS

Featuring daily updates on foreclosure, REO, and the secondary market, DS News has the timely and relevant content you need to stay at the top of your game. Get each day’s most important default servicing news and market information delivered directly to your inbox, complimentary, when you subscribe.