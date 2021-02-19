The Week Ahead: Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Congressional Report

Next week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will once again appear before Congress to update the legislature on monetary policy. Powell will first appear before the Senate Banking Committee at 10 a.m. EST on Tuesday for "The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress." The next day, he will deliver his report to the House Financial Services Committee during a hearing entitled "Monetary Policy and the State of the Economy," also starting at 10 a.m. EST. Both hearings will be streamed via the links above.
The Week Ahead will also include a full slate of new housing industry reports, as well as a new webinar from the Urban Institute. Check out the lineup and links for more info below.
- FHFA Home Price Index (Tuesday)
- Urban Institute webinar: Financial Inclusion: Lessons Learned and What’s Next for Innovations in Alternative Credit Data (Tuesday)
- S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index (Tuesday)
- House Financial Services Committee Hearing: How Invidious Discrimination Works and Hurts: An Examination of Lending Discrimination and Its Long-term Economic Impacts on Borrowers of Color (Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST)
- MBA Weekly Applications Survey (Wednesday)
- Realtor.com Weekly Housing Market Recap (Wednesday)
- U.S. Census Bureau New Residential Sales report (Wednesday)
- Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey (Thursday)
- NAR Pending Home Sales report (Thursday)
- Black Knight weekly forbearance data (Friday)