The Week Ahead: Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Congressional Report

Next week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will once again appear before Congress to update the legislature on monetary policy. Powell will first appear before the Senate Banking Committee at 10 a.m. EST on Tuesday for "The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress." The next day, he will deliver his report to the House Financial Services Committee during a hearing entitled "Monetary Policy and the State of the Economy," also starting at 10 a.m. EST. Both hearings will be streamed via the links above.

The Week Ahead will also include a full slate of new housing industry reports, as well as a new webinar from the Urban Institute. Check out the lineup and links for more info below.

