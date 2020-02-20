Mid America Adds to Servicing Department

Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) announced that it has added John Bargas, Donnell Mitchell and Wendy Strawn to its servicing department. Bargas will lead the department as Executive Managing Director of Servicing and the combined experience and expertise of all three hires will make an immediate impact.

“Since bringing our servicing in-house in late 2019, we’ve worked continuously to strengthen the department,” said Mid America Owner and CEO Jeff Bode. “Bargas and his team bring invaluable knowledge and capability to Mid America, elevating our servicing department to new heights.”

Bargas is a seasoned mortgage servicing professional with over 20 years of experience in financial services. Most recently, he served as Director of Mortgage Servicing at Texas Capital Bank and has also held multiple leadership roles in mortgage banking, including at Saxon Mortgage, Capital One and Newbold Advisors. He brings a wealth of experience in servicing, mortgage banking, accounting and managing servicing quality control programs.

Bargas shaped his career by working directly in various areas of residential servicing. He is a subject matter expert in GSE/Regulatory compliance and optimizing servicing technology. Bargas is skilled in leading servicing organizations by focusing on optimizing servicing performance and enhancing the customer experience.

Mitchell comes to Mid America from Rushmore Loan Servicing, where he held a leadership position in servicing operations for two years. With nearly 20 years of experience in loan servicing, Mitchell has a diverse background spanning operational management, technical understanding and service delivery. Additionally, Mitchell has managed servicing operations at Capital One and Pacific Union Financial.

Strawn has over 25 years of experience in customer service and cash operations, including 12 years at Saxon Mortgage where she first crossed paths with both Bargas and Mitchell. Strawn has proven success in process cost reduction, payment processing and configuration, customer service and financial reporting.