Creating Better Diversity Practices in Mortgage Servicing

On May 6-7, The American Mortgage Diversity Council (AMDC) will host the 2020 Five Star Diversity Symposium. Featuring powerful presentations and collaborative roundtable discussions, the Five Star Diversity Symposium will serve as a platform for industry leaders to advance the diversity dialogue and promote truly inclusive business practices to the benefit of individuals, their organizations, and the industry. Join us in New Orleans, Louisiana for this critical event focused on creating lasting solutions that encourage growth in diversity and inclusion practices.

In this Video Spotlight, AMDC Chair Lola Oyewole, VP, Human Resources and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Ocwen Financial Corporation, and tells you why you don't want to miss this event.

About Author: Seth Welborn

Seth Welborn is a Reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Harding University, he has covered numerous topics across the real estate and default servicing industries. Additionally, he has written B2B marketing copy for Dallas-based companies such as AT&T. An East Texas Native, he also works part-time as a photographer.
