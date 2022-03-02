Garret Gray Appointed President of CoreLogic Protect

CoreLogic has named Garret Gray to lead the company’s newly formed Protect Business Unit. The hiring of Gray unites all of CoreLogic’s global insurance data and technology solutions under the leadership of Gray and his team.

“At CoreLogic, we view property insurance as a crucial piece of the property ownership journey which is why we have tapped Garret to lead our significant investments in this space,” said Patrick Dodd, President and CEO of CoreLogic. “Garret and his team’s tenacity, industry knowledge and leadership will be the driving force to ensure CoreLogic is the recognized industry leader in the claims and insurance sector. This appointment represents a significant shift forward for not just the Protect team, but CoreLogic as a whole.”

CoreLogic acquired Next Gear Solutions, where Gray was the Founder and CEO, in the fall of 2021. The acquisition enabled CoreLogic to combine Next Gear’s digital workflow platforms with its estimating platform, CoreLogic Claims Connect.

“CoreLogic is dedicated to our insurance and restoration customers and has made a significant investment to expand our state-of-the-art platforms and digital solutions. The combination of an integrated and unified business unit strategically enables us to completely re-imagine property insurance workflows and build market-driven solutions that drive even better outcomes for our customers throughout the entire property insurance lifecycle,” said Garret. “I’m thrilled at the opportunity to lead this new team as we continue to innovate for restorers, insurance carriers and property owners, making good on our mission to help millions of people to protect and restore the properties they love.”

Chuck Davis, CEO, Stone Point Capital, said, “The property insurance ecosystem deserves an innovative force with the scale and resources to realize a transformational vision. We have complete confidence in Garret and his team's ability to deliver and are determined to make the investments required.”