Home / Daily Dose / SFR Experts to Converge on Dallas for April Summit
Print This Post Print This Post

SFR Experts to Converge on Dallas for April Summit

in Daily Dose, Events, Featured, Investment 6 hours ago 62 Views

The Five Star Institute presents the Single-Family Rental Summit 2022, set for April 6-7 at The Statler Dallas, located at 1914 Commerce Street in Dallas.

With the single-family rental (SFR) market booming due in part to the growing number of younger people and families choosing to rent instead of owning, single-family home and rental prices are hitting record levels. With recent rent price increases reaching near 15-year highs, and values projected to grow by more than 13% over the next year, single-family homes rank number one in both investment and development prospects.

As investors return to the market, now is the time to join your peers in Dallas, on April 7 where the industry’s top subject matter experts and skilled SFR practitioners will lead discussion panels and training sessions geared towards answering questions and offering solutions related to property acquisition and management, financing, strategies for small, midcap, and large investors, and new developments related to technology and professional services.

Some of the topics on the agenda to be discussed include:

  • State of SFR;
  • Investment Strategies: Weighing Options in the SFR and BFR Spaces;
  • Due Diligence: Wisdom From the Front Lines;
  • Financing Strategies: Learn What to Expect;
  • Compliance & Regulation: Update on Current and Upcoming Tax, Policy, and Regulatory Matters;
  • The Vendor Vortex;
  • Property Management: Tools and Tips to Minimize Your Management Costs;
  • And much more

The day will offer several opportunities to network with your peers, including the Radian-sponsored Opening Night Reception on Wednesday, April 6.

Expert insight will be provided by a number of the industry’s top experts, including:

  • Jeffrey Tesch, CEO, RCN Capital (Event Moderator);
  • Josh Craig, Chief Revenue Officer, Lima One Capital;
  • Stuart Denyer, Co-Founder and CEO, New Western;
  • Randall Henderson, VP Residential/Commercial, Property Management Inc.;
  • Michael Jansta, Chief Marketing Officer, Altisource;
  • Jorge Newbery, CEO, preREO;
  • Jon Ortner, VP of Business Development for Inertia Decision Science, Picket Homes;
  • Curtis Roddy, Founder and CEO, Roddy Investor Services;
  • Gagan Sharma, President and CEO, BSI Financial; and
  • Many more to come

Click here for more information or to register for the SFRS 2022 Summit.

Tagged with:

About Author: Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
DSNews.com copyright 2022 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

HUD Commits to Better Climate Challenge

HUD Secretary Fudge joins with the Department of Energy and White House, pledging to reduce carbon emissions and lower energy expenses in affordable housing to counter the impact of climate change.

Your Daily Dose of DS News

Get the news you need, when you need it. Subscribe to the Daily Dose of DS News to receive each day’s most important default servicing news and market information, absolutely free of charge.