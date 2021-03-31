‘Capital Markets’ Podcast Examines Mortgage Delinquency Impact on MBS

Ginnie Mae, which serves as the principal financing arm for government mortgage loans, recently released its Capital Markets Live podcast, which takes an in-depth look at the effect mortgage delinquency and associated loss mitigation and servicing activities are having on the mortgage-backed securities market.

John Getchis, SVP for the Office of Capital Markets, Ginnie Mae, hosts the podcast, while Mr. Cooper Group President and CEO Jay Bray joins him for a wide-ranging discussion, including specifics on how Mr. Cooper addressed customer needs in the face of a pandemic.

For more information, please email ocmglobalinvestorinquiry@hud.gov.