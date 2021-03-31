Home / Daily Dose / ‘Capital Markets’ Podcast Examines Mortgage Delinquency Impact on MBS
‘Capital Markets’ Podcast Examines Mortgage Delinquency Impact on MBS

Ginnie Mae, which serves as the principal financing arm for government mortgage loans, recently released its Capital Markets Live podcast, which takes an in-depth look at the effect mortgage delinquency and associated loss mitigation and servicing activities are having on the mortgage-backed securities market.

John Getchis, SVP for the Office of Capital Markets, Ginnie Mae, hosts the podcast, while Mr. Cooper Group President and CEO Jay Bray joins him for a wide-ranging discussion, including specifics on how Mr. Cooper addressed customer needs in the face of a pandemic.

For more information, please email ocmglobalinvestorinquiry@hud.gov.

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media and Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning News, among others.
