The Week Ahead: Tech to Aid in the Servicing Surge 

On Wednesday, April 7, the latest in the DS News Webinar Series, “How Rapidly Changing Technology Can Benefit Your Operations,” will be presented by a panel of experts in the tech sector. Set for 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. CDT, the Speridian Technologies-sponsored Webinar will examine the latest tech trends and how they can be streamlined to improve your operations.

With this past year being a challenge for mortgage servicers due to the pandemic, the industry has adapted to survive through technological advances to keep pace with the evolving marketplace. And as forbearance plans come to an end for many, servicers must prepare to streamline an impending surge in volume.

Moderated Matt Slonaker, CEO of M. Allen LLC, panelists will include Rick Gehringer, CIO of Wedgewood LLC; Brendan Neary, VP of Enterprise Sales at Speridian Technologies; and David Vida, EVP of Computershare Loan Services.

With nearly 30 years of executive leadership, Slonaker serves as Founder and CEO of M. Allen LLC, a management consulting firm, as well as an independent Managing Director at DelMorgan & Company, a boutique investment bank based in Santa Monica, California. He has managed more than $400 million in annual revenues and has assisted private company leadership with M&A activity with deal or transaction sizes in excess of $100 million.

As CIO of Wedgewood, Gehringer focuses on residential rehabilitation, non-performing loans, property management, and brokerage. He has served in CIO roles at the Westfield Group, the Brookings Institution, the Milken Institute, and Caruso Affiliated. Gehringer also led a technology business unit in Silicon Valley focused on project controls for large asset owners. He earned his MS in Technology for Business from the Johns Hopkins Business School and holds a BS in Finance. He was awarded professional certificates from Cornell University and the MIT Sloan School of Business.

Neary has 23 years of Microsoft Software industry experience, aligning business strategy to information technology investment combined with a high level of sales, marketing, and business management achievement. He is an operational leader with a solid history of envisioning and implementing services delivery innovations resulting in accelerated revenue growth at increased margins and demonstrable customer satisfaction across diverse industries. In addition, he is a seasoned sales professional with proven results in Microsoft software, consulting, and support services.

Vida, currently the EVP and Enterprise Sales Leader for Computershare Loan Services, brings 30-plus years of mortgage banking, technology, and financial management experience to his role. He has worked in both privately held and publicly traded organizations in both servicing and the full spectrum of all lending channels and fulfillment including roles as President, CEO, Chief Strategy Officer, and CFO.

