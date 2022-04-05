Home / Daily Dose / MCT Names New National Sales Director
Print This Post Print This Post

MCT Names New National Sales Director

in Daily Dose, Featured, Headlines, News 14 hours ago 89 Views

Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT), a recognized industry leader in mortgage risk management providing pipeline hedging, best execution loan sales and centralized lock desk services, announced today that Ben Itkin has been appointed the new National Sales Director. Itkin will leverage his hands-on experience from his previous senior role as Managing Director to now lead a larger overall investment in the MCT sales team. 

Itkin assumes an important leadership position that ensures MCT will continue to grow its “in the field” presence and continue to provide industry-leading client experience to over 300 lenders. The appointment is part and parcel of bigger investment in the sales team, which has more than doubled from six Sales Directors, to a team of 13 with the addition of four Capital Markets Technology Advisors and three Regional Account Executives. 

“With Tom Farmer’s promotion to Chief Investment in Corporate Development Officer overseeing third party collaborations, Ben will assume the leadership of our sales team,” said Curtis Richins, President and CEO of MCT. “Ben in this role is exciting because he is widely known and widely respected throughout the industry. He is charismatic, insightful, solutions focused, and people enjoy doing business with him.” 

The expanded sales team Itkin now leads is part of MCT’s ongoing commitment to client engagement and delivering the best client experience. His objectives are to grow MCT’s core business and accelerate adoption of non-hedge products and services. He is also tasked with growing newer offerings including MSRlive!, participation in BAM Marketplace, investor services, and MCTlive!, MCT’s award-winning best execution and loan pipeline management software. 

“Even though we are coming into a much softer market than we have seen the last three years, success is still the expectation and I look forward to continuing that upward trajectory,” said Itkin. “We have a talented, young sales team and I am excited about helping mentor and assist each of them to develop and flourish, ultimately maximizing their potential.” 

Itkin brings nearly 30 years of experience in the mortgage industry and 13 years of experience at MCT as a resource in helping sales and organizational initiatives to his new role. He is highly regarded in the mortgage industry, and holds deep knowledge in secondary marketing, loan pricing, and pipeline hedging. He has been instrumental in expanding and working closely with MCT’s team of trading analysts to provide hands-on service to clients as well as being instrumental as a sales resource including scratch and dent bidding efforts. Itkin holds an MBA from California State University, Northridge and is an active member of the Mortgage Bankers Association. 

Tagged with:

About Author: Kyle G. Horst

Kyle G. Horst is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of the University of Texas at Tyler, he has worked for a number of daily, weekly, and monthly publications in South Dakota and Texas. With more than 10 years of experience in community journalism, he has won a number of state, national, and international awards for his writing and photography including best newspaper design by the Associated Press Managing Editors Group and the international iPhone photographer of the year by the iPhone Photography Awards. He most recently worked as editor of Community Impact Newspaper covering a number of Dallas-Ft. Worth communities on a hyperlocal level. Contact Kyle G. at kyle.horst@thefivestar.com.
DSNews.com copyright 2022 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Home Price Appreciation Slows in All Regions

According to new data from the Radian Home Price Index (HPI) — released by Red ...

Your Daily Dose of DS News

Get the news you need, when you need it. Subscribe to the Daily Dose of DS News to receive each day’s most important default servicing news and market information, absolutely free of charge.