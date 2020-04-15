Home / Daily Dose / CFPB, FHFA Partner on Borrower Assistance Program
Print This Post Print This Post

CFPB, FHFA Partner on Borrower Assistance Program

in Daily Dose, Featured, Government, News 4 hours ago 78 Views

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced a new joint initiative—the Borrower Protection Program

The Program enables the CFPB and FHFA to share servicing information to protect borrowers during COVID-19. 

Under the guidelines of the program, the CFPB will make complaint information and analytics tools available to FHFA through a secured interface. The FHFA will make information regarding forbearances, modifications, and loss mitigation initiatives by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac available to the CFPB. 

“Help for consumers is always here at the CFPB through our complaints process. In addition to working with your lender to get an answer for you, we analyze the information to better educate consumers, provide clear rules for financial institutions, and hold companies accountable,” said CFPB Director Kathleen L. Kraninger in a release. 

Dr. Mark A. Calabria said protecting homeowners during the COVID-19 emergency is “my top priority.” 

“No one should be worried about losing their home,” Calabria said. “Borrowers are entitled to accurate information about their forbearance options. This partnership with CFPB ensures FHFA can address misconceptions stemming from consumer complaints by working with Fannie and Freddie servicers.”

The GSEs and the Federal Home Loan Banks—the FHFA’s regulated entities—provide more than $6.3 trillion in funding for the U.S. mortgage market. 

In recent weeks there have been numerous agencies allowing homeowners to either defer or pay a reduced mortgage payment in forbearance programs. 

Mark Zandi, the Chief Economist at Moody's Analytics estimated that as many as 30% of Americans with home loans—nearly 15 million households—could stop paying their loans if the economy is closed through the summer.

“This is an unprecedented event,” said Susan Wachter, professor of real estate and finance at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, in an article by the Los Angeles Times. “The great financial crisis happened over a number of years. This is happening in a matter of months—a matter of weeks.”

Tagged with:

About Author: Mike Albanese

Mike Albanese is a reporter for DS News and MReport. He is a University of Alabama graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in communications. He has worked for publications—both print and online—covering numerous beats. A Connecticut native, Albanese currently resides in Lewisville.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

DS5: The Shifting Housing Landscape and Remote-Working Challenges

In the latest episode of DS5: Inside the Industry, we spoke to ACC Mortgage’s Robert Senko about Fed actions and zoning shifts, while FHFA diversity leader Sharron Levine provided insights into how the agency and industry are managing the workforce changes brought on by COVID-19.

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF DS NEWS

Featuring daily updates on foreclosure, REO, and the secondary market, DS News has the timely and relevant content you need to stay at the top of your game. Get each day’s most important default servicing news and market information delivered directly to your inbox, complimentary, when you subscribe.