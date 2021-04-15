Lipscomb to Lead Compliance Efforts at Homepoint

Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Homepoint has appointed Noelle Lipscomb as the company's Chief Audit Executive, where she will lead risk-based internal auditing functions, overseeing the review, monitoring and evaluation of the company's financial, operational and compliance internal controls.

Lipscomb brings more than 20 years of accounting and audit experience to Homepoint, most recently serving in senior audit roles at Fannie Mae for nearly 17 years.

"We are excited to welcome Noelle to Homepoint, as she brings tremendous experience and a strong track record within financial services to our organization," said Willie Newman, President and CEO of Homepoint. "Noelle's understanding of the mortgage space will be instrumental in advising Homepoint on risk management and providing insight into our business operations and processes as our company continues to expand as a public entity and rapidly evolve as a leading mortgage originator and servicer."

In addition to her time at Fannie Mae, Lipscomb served as Senior Auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"Homepoint is still a relatively new company in the wholesale lending space, and as I've learned more about the company in recent years, I was really drawn to the company's outstanding leadership team and its mission to truly support its customers, partners and associates," said Lipscomb. "I'm excited to be a part of such a strong company that is growing so quickly and, most importantly, achieving so much success by doing business the right way."