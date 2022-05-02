Ascendant National Title Names Michael Longaker Senior VP of Special Asset Solutions

Ascendant National Title announced that Michael Longaker has joined the company as Senior VP, Special Asset Solutions. In this new role, Mr. Longaker will oversee the Special Asset Solutions Group, with a focus on REO, hedge funds, title JVs and capital markets for distressed assets.

“We are pleased to have Michael joining us and bringing his wealth of experience to our business for this critical industry segment,” said Landon Smith, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development for the company. “We’re looking forward to his help in providing our customers with assistance in managing their distressed assets.”

Mr. Longaker has worked in the title and REO industry for over 20 years, focused primarily on the HUD distressed assets segment. He has overseen the day-to-day operations for multiple HUD Asset Management Companies encompassing 26 states and over 75,000 properties transacted.