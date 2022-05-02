Home / Daily Dose / Ascendant National Title Names Michael Longaker Senior VP of Special Asset Solutions
Print This Post Print This Post

Ascendant National Title Names Michael Longaker Senior VP of Special Asset Solutions

in Daily Dose, Featured, News 15 hours ago 108 Views

Ascendant National Title announced that Michael Longaker has joined the company as Senior VP, Special Asset Solutions. In this new role, Mr. Longaker will oversee the Special Asset Solutions Group, with a focus on REO, hedge funds, title JVs and capital markets for distressed assets.

“We are pleased to have Michael joining us and bringing his wealth of experience to our business for this critical industry segment,” said Landon Smith, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development for the company. “We’re looking forward to his help in providing our customers with assistance in managing their distressed assets.”

Mr. Longaker has worked in the title and REO industry for over 20 years, focused primarily on the HUD distressed assets segment. He has overseen the day-to-day operations for multiple HUD Asset Management Companies encompassing 26 states and over 75,000 properties transacted.

About Author: Demetria Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for DS News and MReport, with more than six years of writing experience. She has served as Editor-in-Chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington. She has covered events such as the Byron Nelson, Pac-12 Conferences, the Women in Dallas Film Festival, to freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Texas, she is an avid jazz lover and reader. She can be reached at demetria.lester@thefivestar.com.
DSNews.com copyright 2022 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Mr. Cooper Posts Q1 Gains

Led by the recent deal with Sagent, nationwide mortgage servicer reported net Q1 profits exceeding $650 million.

Your Daily Dose of DS News

Get the news you need, when you need it. Subscribe to the Daily Dose of DS News to receive each day’s most important default servicing news and market information, absolutely free of charge.