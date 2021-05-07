The Week Ahead: SFR Market Takes Center Stage

On Wednesday, May 12, the Five Star Institute presents its Single-Family Rental Summit 2021, an in-person event being held at the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas.

As the single-family rental market continues to redefine its borders, the sky is the limit for the industry. Due to its scale, the investment landscape offers opportunities that can often be misunderstood, and navigating this dynamic terrain takes careful planning, and strategic partnerships.

SFRS 2021 will bring together top subject matter experts, and skilled SFR practitioners who will lead discussion panels and training sessions designed to answer questions and offer viable solutions related to property acquisition and management; financing; strategies for small, midcap, and large investors; and new developments related to technology and professional services.

The day begins at 8:00 a.m. CST with a breakfast, and the day will be full of a number of panel discussions and networking opportunities. Panel discussions will include:

Inside the Strategy Room: Investing in single-family rentals opens the door to opportunity during a time when other markets have slowed. Experienced SFR leaders will share their expertise on lending products, financing arrangements, building your portfolio, and market data.

Speakers scheduled for the event include:

Jeffrey Tesch, CEO, RCN Capital (Event Moderator)

Zach Bassett, VP, Field Operations, Property Masters

Todd Brown, VP Broker and Market Leader, Renters Warehouse

Victor Cianci, Director of Strategic Relationships, PlanOmatic

Jeff Cline, Executive Director & Principal, SVN | SFRhub Advisors

Josh Craig, CRO, Lima One Capital

Trey Cummings, CEO and Managing Member, CS Equities and Omega Realty Group

Brian Flaherty, COO, Global Strategic Business Process Solutions

Marc Heenan, Head of Commercial Origination & Asset Management, PeerStreet

Aden Kadri, Enterprise Sales Consultant, Propertyware, a RealPage Company

Daniel Kattan, Founder and CEO, Sell2Rent

Chad Mosley, Chief Relationship Officer, MCS

Jorge Newbery, CEO, preREO

Brandon O'Briant, EVP, AssetVal

Alex Offutt, Managing Director, Constructive Loans

Jon Ortner, VP of Business Development for Inertia Decision Science, Picket Homes

Seth Phillips, Founder, ADU Gold

Damon Riehl, Founder and CEO, LoanBidz.com

Mike Tamulevich, President of National Brokerage, Marketplace Homes

John Tedesco, SVP of Business Development, Appraisal Nation

Eden Vick, Field Market Specialist, Finance of America Commercial

