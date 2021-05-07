The Week Ahead: SFR Market Takes Center Stage

On Wednesday, May 12, the Five Star Institute presents its Single-Family Rental Summit 2021, an in-person event being held at the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas.
As the single-family rental market continues to redefine its borders, the sky is the limit for the industry. Due to its scale, the investment landscape offers opportunities that can often be misunderstood, and navigating this dynamic terrain takes careful planning, and strategic partnerships.
SFRS 2021 will bring together top subject matter experts, and skilled SFR practitioners who will lead discussion panels and training sessions designed to answer questions and offer viable solutions related to property acquisition and management; financing; strategies for small, midcap, and large investors; and new developments related to technology and professional services.
The day begins at 8:00 a.m. CST with a breakfast, and the day will be full of a number of panel discussions and networking opportunities. Panel discussions will include:
- Inside the Strategy Room: Investing in single-family rentals opens the door to opportunity during a time when other markets have slowed. Experienced SFR leaders will share their expertise on lending products, financing arrangements, building your portfolio, and market data.
- Know When to Hold 'Em: A session dedicated to honing property acquisition, disposition strategies, and the understanding of the cost-benefit analysis behind buying properties to fix and sell versus flip and hold.
- Keeping the House in Order: This session will explore property management strategies from a panel that will provide proven approaches for making the most of your investments, through managing expenditures, and picking the best local and national partners.
- Measuring Up: How can investors work to ensure they have the right information right from the start? In this panel, experts will discuss the valuation landscape, and how positive investments are made with all the correct and up-to-date info.
- Tech Leaps: From top property aggregation platforms, technology that makes remote property management possible, new valuation tools, and more—this session will catch you up on all the new ways technology is transforming the SFR market.
- Open Forum: The day’s moderators become the panelists in this final session of the day to answer the questions you've asked throughout the event.
Click here for the full day’s agenda.
Speakers scheduled for the event include:
- Jeffrey Tesch, CEO, RCN Capital (Event Moderator)
- Zach Bassett, VP, Field Operations, Property Masters
- Todd Brown, VP Broker and Market Leader, Renters Warehouse
- Victor Cianci, Director of Strategic Relationships, PlanOmatic
- Jeff Cline, Executive Director & Principal, SVN | SFRhub Advisors
- Josh Craig, CRO, Lima One Capital
- Trey Cummings, CEO and Managing Member, CS Equities and Omega Realty Group
- Brian Flaherty, COO, Global Strategic Business Process Solutions
- Marc Heenan, Head of Commercial Origination & Asset Management, PeerStreet
- Aden Kadri, Enterprise Sales Consultant, Propertyware, a RealPage Company
- Daniel Kattan, Founder and CEO, Sell2Rent
- Chad Mosley, Chief Relationship Officer, MCS
- Jorge Newbery, CEO, preREO
- Brandon O'Briant, EVP, AssetVal
- Alex Offutt, Managing Director, Constructive Loans
- Jon Ortner, VP of Business Development for Inertia Decision Science, Picket Homes
- Seth Phillips, Founder, ADU Gold
- Damon Riehl, Founder and CEO, LoanBidz.com
- Mike Tamulevich, President of National Brokerage, Marketplace Homes
- John Tedesco, SVP of Business Development, Appraisal Nation
- Eden Vick, Field Market Specialist, Finance of America Commercial
Click here for more information on the event or click here to register.
