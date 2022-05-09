Doug Jorgenson Joins Incenter as Business Development Consultant

Incenter LLC has announced that Doug Jorgenson has joined the company as a Consultant with the Enterprise Business Development team.

In his new role, he will meet with C-level executives at top servicers, discuss their opportunities and challenges, and introduce them to Incenter’s solutions and technologies.

“Facing the potential for increased defaults and redefaults, servicers must have the ability to quickly adapt their products, pricing and processes,” said Jorgenson. “They have a great deal of opportunity to do just that by adopting Incenter’s clear-eyed processing solutions and innovative technologies.”

Jorgenson has more than 30 years’ industry experience, recently retired from First American Mortgage Solutions as Senior VP and Strategic Account Director. During his tenure with the company, he held a variety of executive roles including overseeing default title management, accounting management, and development of loss mitigation products and services.

In former positions with other servicers, he also managed foreclosures, bankruptcies, default reporting, reconveyances, loss mitigation, collections, and mortgage claims.

“Doug Jorgenson has built a stellar reputation for leading servicing organizations forward in up and down markets. We are delighted that he has agreed to share his perspective, insights and technology recommendations with our clients and prospects,” said Tom Piercy, President, National Enterprise Business Development, Incenter.

The renowned executive will guide top servicers seeking to capitalize on new opportunities, relay market feedback to his fellow Incenter leaders, and work with them on custom solutions for individual organizations.