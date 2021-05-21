2021 Five Star Conference Welcomes Home the Industry

The 2021 Five Star Conference and Expo will “Welcome Home” the mortgage industry to Dallas this fall, scheduled to unfold in-person on Sunday-Tuesday, September 19-21, at the Hyatt Regency Dallas.

Now in its 18th year, the Five Star Conference and Expo attracts leading subject-matter experts across the mortgage space and will feature hundreds of exhibitors as thousands of mortgage professionals from across the nation converge on Dallas for the event. More than just a conference, this in-person event will bring together a community of like-minded professionals working towards the common goal of building a stronger residential mortgage industry.

“The conversations that unfold at Five Star have never been more critical, and we look forward to helping facilitate them, live and in-person,” said Ed Delgado, Chairman of Five Star Global, the parent company of the Five Star Institute.

Headlining a full schedule of education and networking, the Five Star Conference’s popular Labs will offer insights into all segments of the industry and the most pressing topics and headwinds mortgage servicing faces. The nation’s top lenders, servicers, government officials, and industry professionals will have plenty to discuss as they delve into topics such as servicing and compliance, property management, REO, single-family rental investment, fintech, foreclosure, and diversity and inclusion.

“Keeping with this year’s conference theme of ‘Welcome Home,’ we are rolling out the red carpet to all mortgage professionals who are eager to connect with their peers and take advantage of the many networking opportunities presented at the 2021 Five Star Conference,” said Delgado. “Our list of speakers grows by the day, and they are equally as enthused to share their insights, takeaways, and best practices with Five Star’s attendees this September.”

As women in the mortgage space continue to chart a new course for future generations, the number of women in the industry continues to grow, as they achieve C-Suite status and break down barriers in a traditionally male-dominated industry. The 2021 Five Star Conference’s Women in Housing Awards & Luncheon is an opportunity to recognize these pioneers as they continue to blaze new paths in 2021 and beyond.

Also highlighted at this year’s Conference will be the Keys for Life Reception & Concert, an opportunity for Five Star and its sponsors to honor the selflessness and sacrifice of our nation’s military. This event will also feature the presentation of Five Star’s Lifetime Achievement Awards, in addition to a live musical performance by a major act to be announced.

