Fannie Mae Announces New EVP, Head of Single-Family

Fannie Mae has announced the appointment of Malloy Evans to the position of EVP and Head of Single-Family, effective immediately. Evans was previously SVP and Chief Credit Officer for Fannie Mae's Single-Family Business, where he managed first-line credit risk from mortgage acquisition through disposition and oversaw the establishment of selling and servicing risk policies and eligibility standards to ensure sustainable lending practices for the loans Fannie Mae acquires.

"Malloy brings impressive qualifications and deep knowledge of our single-family business and Fannie Mae, from risk management and credit policy to servicing and loss mitigation. He has a mission-first mindset that embodies our corporate values, and a strong commitment to serving homebuyers and lenders while ensuring the continued safety and soundness of the housing finance industry," said David C. Benson, President, Fannie Mae.

As Head of Single-Family, Evans will lead the team responsible for establishing Fannie Mae's single-family mortgage acquisition standards that help lenders safely originate mortgages, providing liquidity to the single-family mortgage market, and enabling credit to help U.S. homeowners buy, refinance, and rent homes.

"For more than a decade, I've witnessed Fannie Mae's Single-Family team consistently prioritize sustainable, affordable homeownership, notably over the past year as we helped homeowners stay in their homes during COVID-19, and most recently with our announcement of a new refinance option to help lower-income families," said Evans. "I'm proud of our commitment to help people across America gain access to sustainable homeownership, and I look forward to leading our Single-Family Business as we continue building on this progress."

