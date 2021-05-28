Home / Daily Dose / Servicers Navigate the Post-Pandemic World
Servicers Navigate the Post-Pandemic World

On Tuesday, June 8, DS News, powered by Xome, will present the webinar “Servicing in a Post-Pandemic Era: Ensure You’re Prepared to Help Customers” at 1:00 p.m. CDT.

Moderator David Wharton, Interim Editor-in-Chief for The Five Star Institute, will lead an in-depth discussion on the education, assistance, and expedited options for pre-foreclosure property disposition, plus provide ways to assist homeowners in working through these processes to gain a dignified forbearance exit.

With an anticipated wave of homeowners preparing to exit forbearance plans in the coming months, this webinar will discuss ways in which mortgage servicers can brace for this surge in volume, and how to help homeowners transition out of forbearance plans.

Joining Wharton as part of the webinar will be panelists Shawn Miller, VP, Head of Business Development for Xome, and Ramie Word, SVP of Default Servicing for Mr. Cooper.

As VP, Head of Business Development for Xome, Miller and his team are responsible for supporting the company’s growth initiatives and cultivating new and existing relationships across capital markets, financial institutions, servicers, and government agencies. With more than 15 years of experience in real estate services, Miller has a passion for helping clients utilize data and technology to enhance their asset management operations and stay ahead of industry trends.

Word currently serves as SVP of Default Servicing at Mr. Cooper, overseeing foreclosure, property preservation, REO, attorney oversight, and investor/insurer claims functions. With more than 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry, Word also has servicing knowledge in leading acquisitions, service releases, escrow, written communications, training, collections, loss mitigation, and investor relations. She has been recognized within the industry as a “Woman of Influence,” and is an avid supporter of Mr. Cooper’s Diversity and Inclusion efforts.

Click here for more information or to register for the webinar “Servicing in a Post-Pandemic Era: Ensure You’re Prepared to Help Customers.”

 

About Author: Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
