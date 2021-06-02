a360inc and SIGNiX Partner to Advance Digital Signature Technology

The Dallas-based technology and outsourcing solutions provider to the legal and financial services industries, a360inc, Wednesday announced it has entered a strategic partnership with SIGNiX, a national provider of digital signature and remote online notary (RON) technology, according to a press release from a360inc. They add that the partnership integrates SIGNiX solutions directly to a360inc enterprise clients, providing significant efficiencies to users and further incorporating a360inc’s seamless process flows into an entire real estate or default transaction.

“By partnering with SIGNiX, we’re positioning a360inc and our notary services team as leaders in the industry. The traditional real estate market remains strong as our lender and legal clients navigate the anticipated increases in modifications, forbearance exits, and loss mitigation,” said a360inc CEO Scott Brinkley.

The collaboration, which comes on the heels of a360inc’s recent acquisition of Express Notary Services (ENS) late last year, will provide lender and legal clients and platform users with access to SIGNiX’s premier technology.

“At SIGNiX, we are dedicated to providing users with access to safe and easy digital signature and notary technology,” said Jay Jumper, SIGNiX CEO. “We’re thrilled to partner with a360inc to create a more efficient and productive working experience for its users across the country.”

The topic of RON technology recently made headlines as U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and Mark Warner last month introduced the Securing and Enabling Commerce Using Remote and Electronic (SECURE) Notarization Act, bipartisan legislation to permit immediate nationwide use of RON.

“The pandemic exposed several flaws and outdated methods used in the American economy, and the notary process is a prime example,” said Sen. Cramer at the time. “Our bill would bring this process into the 21st Century, allowing people to securely complete notarized documents remotely, just as they do with many other important forms.”

Warner called remote online notarization "a transformative technology that offers consumers a convenient way to safely and securely complete important documents." He added, "While the COVID-19 pandemic presented a number of obstacles to essential tasks such as executing wills, completing financial documents, buying or selling a home, or purchasing or selling a car online, many states demonstrated how to effectively deploy this type of technology to meet the needs of Americans."

SIGNiX says it meets digital signature standards around the world and adds that it "proactively works with legislative bodies around the world to establish digital signature legislation and policy." According to its website, SIGNiX’s digital signatures are legal and enforceable in the European Union and around the world.

For up-to-date information about the partnership and to learn more about a360inc’s notary services and national network of vetted notaries and signing agents visit a360inc.com/expressnotarysolutions.