Subservicer Cenlar Appoints New SVP

Ewing, New Jersey-based Cenlar FSB, a mortgage loan subservicer and federally chartered wholesale bank, has announced that Martin "Marty" Foster, a 35-year veteran in the mortgage banking industry, has joined the company as SVP of Servicing Operations.

“We are pleased to have Marty on board at Cenlar. With his extensive knowledge and experience in every aspect of the mortgage banking industry, he is a great addition to our talented team,” said Rob Lux, EVP and COO at Cenlar. “Marty will be responsible for automating processes and further building our high-performance team to improve the experience for both our clients and homeowners.”

Prior to joining Cenlar, Marty was SVP of Servicing and Post Closing at PHH Mortgage where he directed the mortgage servicing and post-closing operation across multiple sites. He has a history of utilizing technology to augment legacy systems and manual processes.

“At Cenlar, I want to enhance the execution in operations to drive more client satisfaction while ensuring regulatory and compliance requirements are met. My goal is to build upon the current operation by leveraging both people and technology to create a seamless subservicing platform that provides value to our clients and their homeowners,” Foster said.

Cenlar FSB is a federally chartered, employee-owned wholesale bank, servicing loans in 50 states. Cenlar serves a client base including banks, credit unions, and mortgage bankers. The company employs a staff of more than 4,000, strategically located throughout the United States.

Learn more about Marty Foster and Cenlar at Cenlar.com.