DS5: The Challenges of Exiting Forbearance

The latest episode of DS5: Inside the Industry features a conversation with Paul Nagai, the Managing Director of the Antares Company.

He will delve into the challenges homeowners face exiting forbearance plans and how COVID-19 could change the mortgage industry.

Nagi has 25 years’ experience in financial services, previously working for Ernst and Young, JPMorgan Chase, and Accenture.

At JPMorgan Chase, Paul led an operating strategy and product management team, responsible for residential mortgage loss mitigation products and capabilities within the home lending division.

