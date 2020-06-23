Home / Daily Dose / DS5: The Challenges of Exiting Forbearance
DS5: The Challenges of Exiting Forbearance

in Daily Dose, Featured, Media, News, Webcasts 22 hours ago 155 Views

The latest episode of DS5: Inside the Industry features a conversation with Paul Nagai, the Managing Director of the Antares Company.

He will delve into the challenges homeowners face exiting forbearance plans and how COVID-19 could change the mortgage industry.

Nagi has 25 years’ experience in financial services, previously working for Ernst and Young, JPMorgan Chase, and Accenture.  

 At JPMorgan Chase, Paul led an operating strategy and product management team, responsible for residential mortgage loss mitigation products and capabilities within the home lending division. 

You watch the interview below in the embed or at the following link. 

 

About Author: Mike Albanese

Mike Albanese is a reporter for DS News and MReport. He is a University of Alabama graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in communications. He has worked for publications—both print and online—covering numerous beats. A Connecticut native, Albanese currently resides in Lewisville.
