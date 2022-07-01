2022 Five Star Conference Agenda Announced

The Five Star Conference (FSC) and Expo is the premier mortgage conference that attracts leading subject-matter experts, hundreds of exhibitors, and thousands of professionals representing mortgage servicers, lenders, federal government agencies, financial services law firms, service providers, investors, and real estate organizations from across the nation. Now in its 19th year, the Five Star Conference is proud to continue the tradition of providing superior events, education programs, and networking opportunities that attendees have come to rely upon, as well as new additions designed to help businesses grow. The Five Star Conference is more than a conference; it is a community of like-minded professionals working towards the common goal of a stronger mortgage industry.

This year’s FSC agenda has been announced, presenting a full lineup of educational Labs, networking and training opportunities, membership meetings, and conference staples such as the Keys for Life event and the presentation of both the Lifetime Achievement and Women in Housing Leadership Awards.

You can register for the event by clicking here, but act now—prices go up on Friday, July 15. Also, stay tuned to DS News/MReport in the weeks ahead for further announcements of speakers and programming. In the meantime, here’s a sampling of what is on the agenda. You can view the current full agenda by clicking here.

Five Star Educational Labs

Monday, September 19 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Property Management Lab 1:45 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Servicing & Compliance Lab

Tuesday, September 20 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Foreclosure Lab 2:15 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. REO Lab



The Five Star FORCE

Members only & invited guests

Sunday, September 18 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. New Member Mixer 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Rally 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Reception

Monday, September 19 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. FORCE REO Certifications

Tuesday, September 20 8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. FORCE Connect



American Mortgage Diversity & Inclusion

Members only & invited guests

Monday, September 19 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. AMDC Exchange 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Diversity & Inclusion Fall Symposium 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. American Mortgage Diversity Certification 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. American Mortgage Diversity Community Reception



Legal League 100

Members only & invited guests

Monday, September 19 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Fall Servicing Summit 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Legal League 100 Reception

Tuesday, September 20 10:30 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. Comprehensive Servicer Certification



Single-Family Rental Roundtable

Monday, September 19 | 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Keys for Life Reception & Concert

This is a ticketed event. Reserved tables and general seating tickets available for purchase.

Monday, September 19 | 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Women in Housing Leadership Awards Luncheon