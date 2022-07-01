Home / Daily Dose / 2022 Five Star Conference Agenda Announced
2022 Five Star Conference Agenda Announced

The Five Star Conference (FSC) and Expo is the premier mortgage conference that attracts leading subject-matter experts, hundreds of exhibitors, and thousands of professionals representing mortgage servicers, lenders, federal government agencies, financial services law firms, service providers, investors, and real estate organizations from across the nation. Now in its 19th year, the Five Star Conference is proud to continue the tradition of providing superior events, education programs, and networking opportunities that attendees have come to rely upon, as well as new additions designed to help businesses grow. The Five Star Conference is more than a conference; it is a community of like-minded professionals working towards the common goal of a stronger mortgage industry.

This year’s FSC agenda has been announced, presenting a full lineup of educational Labs, networking and training opportunities, membership meetings, and conference staples such as the Keys for Life event and the presentation of both the Lifetime Achievement and Women in Housing Leadership Awards.

You can register for the event by clicking here, but act now—prices go up on Friday, July 15. Also, stay tuned to DS News/MReport in the weeks ahead for further announcements of speakers and programming. In the meantime, here’s a sampling of what is on the agenda. You can view the current full agenda by clicking here.

Five Star Educational Labs

  • Monday, September 19
    • 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Property Management Lab
    • 1:45 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Servicing & Compliance Lab
  • Tuesday, September 20
    • 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Foreclosure Lab
    • 2:15 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. REO Lab

The Five Star FORCE
Members only & invited guests

  • Sunday, September 18
    • 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. New Member Mixer
    • 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Rally
    • 4:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Reception
  • Monday, September 19
    • 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. FORCE REO Certifications
  • Tuesday, September 20
    • 8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. FORCE Connect

American Mortgage Diversity & Inclusion
Members only & invited guests

  • Monday, September 19
    • 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. AMDC Exchange
    • 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Diversity & Inclusion Fall Symposium
    • 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. American Mortgage Diversity Certification
    • 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. American Mortgage Diversity Community Reception

Legal League 100
Members only & invited guests

  • Monday, September 19
    • 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Fall Servicing Summit
    • 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Legal League 100 Reception
  • Tuesday, September 20
    • 10:30 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. Comprehensive Servicer Certification

Single-Family Rental Roundtable

  • Monday, September 19 | 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Keys for Life Reception & Concert
This is a ticketed event. Reserved tables and general seating tickets available for purchase.

  • Monday, September 19 | 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Women in Housing Leadership Awards Luncheon

  • Tuesday, September 20 | 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

David Wharton, Editor-in-Chief at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has nearly 20 years' experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications.
