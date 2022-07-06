Vinay Singh Sworn in as HUD CFO

Vinay Singh has been sworn in as Chief Financial Officer for the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD), having been issued the oath of office by HUD Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman during a ceremony at HUD’s headquarters.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Singh as HUD CFO on June 22.

"I'm pleased to have Vinay Singh join the HUD team as Chief Financial Officer," said HUD Deputy Secretary Todman. "The Office of the Chief Financial Officer plays a critical role in carrying out HUD’s mission, and, with his vast experience, Vinay will be integral to our success."

HUD’s Office of the Chief Financial Officer (OCFO) provides leadership in instituting financial integrity, fiscal responsibility, and accountability. The CFO’s job is to lead the HUD’s Headquarters and Field office officials towards the understanding and practice of sound financial management in program development and operations, and in the stewardship of public resources.

Singh will report directly to and will advise HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge on all aspects of financial management, accounting, and budgetary matters; ensures the Department establishes and meets financial management goals and objectives; ensures that HUD is in compliance with financial management legislation and directives; analyzes budgetary implications of policy and legislative proposals; and provides technical oversight with respect to all budget activities throughout HUD.

“I’m honored to serve in the Biden-Harris Administration as HUD’s Chief Financial Officer and work with the talented staff here at HUD to ensure the Department establishes and meets its financial management goals,” said Singh. “The Office of the Chief Financial Officer is vital to the efficient and effective delivery on HUD’s programs and services, and I look forward to working alongside the talented OCFO team, Secretary Fudge, and Deputy Secretary Todman to fulfill the Department’s mission on behalf of the American people.

Singh is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) who previously served as a Senior Advisor to the Administrator at the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), assisting agency teams to deliver organizational efficiencies to better serve our communities’ small businesses. He has 25 years of private sector leadership experience with a deep understanding of finance, analytics, and strategy.

Prior to joining the SBA, Singh was a Partner and COO for the Infrastructure practice at KPMG in India. As a senior member of the executive team, he led several organizational transformation projects, leveraging technology to improve profitability and decision-making. Additionally, Singh was a Lead Partner for the World Bank Group account, he supported global sustainability projects focused on solving urban and rural challenges in housing, water, energy, and economic development.

Previously, Singh served in the Obama-Biden Administration as a Deputy Assistant Secretary (U.S. Field). He played a role in leading trade and investment policy and promotion efforts to better market conditions for U.S. companies.

In his early years as a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) and Project Management Professional (PMP), he helped several companies improve operational and financial performance.