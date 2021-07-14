Cenlar Promotes Key Legal-Team Members

Ewing, New Jersey-based mortgage loan subservicer and federally chartered wholesale bank, Cenlar FSB, on Wednesday shared key company promotions by way of a news release. The organization has promoted Michael N. DeAngelo to SVP, Deputy General Counsel–Regulatory, and Jennifer Scoliard to SVP, Deputy General Counsel–Litigation.

"Cenlar is proud to promote these two exceptional leaders. Michael and Jennifer not only exhibit expertise to their craft on the legal team, but their hard work and commitment is truly a testament to doing right for our employees, clients and homeowners," said Mary Fahy Woehr, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. "This enables us to deliver on our promise to provide the highest quality servicing solutions as the nation’s largest longstanding mortgage subservicer."

DeAngelo has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, with 13 of those providing counsel to mortgage banking companies. He is responsible for spearheading the regulatory side of the Cenlar legal counsel team. He advises mortgage servicing operations on issues related to RESPA, TILA, FDCPA, GLBA, IRC, and other federal, state and local laws, including rules promulgated by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

At the onset of the pandemic, DeAngelo and team were responsible for evaluating the multitude of COVID-related federal, state, and agency-level laws, regulations or rules, with most calling for immediate implementation.

DeAngelo has worked in private practice and as in-house counsel before joining Cenlar. He previously worked in the Consumer Financial Services practice group at the law firm of Blank Rome LLP, where he represented national mortgage lenders and mortgage servicers.

Scoliard has more than 23 years of experience in consumer bankruptcy, corporate bankruptcy, commercial and consumer litigation for both in-house and private practice. At Cenlar, she handles significant and complex litigation matters, manages the in-house litigation team, oversees management of Cenlar’s corporate litigation nationwide and advises the company on litigation and compliance with U.S. Bankruptcy Law. She also advises in-house counsel and outside counsel on strategy, risk identification, case management and early case resolution.

Prior to joining Cenlar, Scoliard was a VP, Assistant General Counsel for Ocwen Financial Corp. where she handled high-level litigation and managed the litigation team for Ocwen’s Pennsylvania office.

She was also Senior Counsel for Residential Capital, LLC, handling the company’s bankruptcy litigation and advising the company on bankruptcy compliance. She was highly involved in the company's Chapter 11 filing. She played a key role in the management of borrower litigation in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy case, as well as negotiating and drafting a major bankruptcy order allowing ResCap to continue default servicing while in bankruptcy. Scoliard also was previously at the law firm of Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg & Ellers, LLP where she practiced corporate bankruptcy and commercial litigation, and the law firm of Cozen O’Connor where she worked in the Corporate Bankruptcy/Insolvency group.